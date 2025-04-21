Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sgt. 1st Class Justin Morgan, with the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, saws through a wooden rod, simulating a protruding tree limb, April 26 at the U.S. Army Prime Power School during the 2025 Best Sapper Competition. During this event competitors were tasked with climbing poles and retrieving measurements to place a ring charge.