    2025 Best Sapper Competition [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 Best Sapper Competition

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Justin Morgan, with the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, saws through a wooden rod, simulating a protruding tree limb, April 26 at the U.S. Army Prime Power School during the 2025 Best Sapper Competition. During this event competitors were tasked with climbing poles and retrieving measurements to place a ring charge.

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 09:12
    Photo ID: 8996913
    VIRIN: 250426-A-FH875-7788
    Resolution: 2047x1362
    Size: 464.86 KB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    This work, 2025 Best Sapper Competition [Image 3 of 3], by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2025 Best Sapper Competition
    2025 Best Sapper Competition
    2025 Best Sapper Competition

    Fort Leonard Wood
    BestSapper2025

