250th Band Tour (Boston University)

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Luis Santiago Sierra, U.S. Army Reserve Command Staff Bands Officer, conducts a collaboration of Army Reserve musicians during a performance celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts, April 19, 2025. The concert highlighted the Army’s rich musical tradition and brought together Soldiers from across the Army Reserve in honor of the milestone anniversary. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)