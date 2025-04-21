Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250th Band Tour (Boston University) [Image 10 of 10]

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Luis Santiago Sierra, U.S. Army Reserve Command Staff Bands Officer, conducts a collaboration of Army Reserve musicians during a performance celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts, April 19, 2025. The concert highlighted the Army’s rich musical tradition and brought together Soldiers from across the Army Reserve in honor of the milestone anniversary. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Cook)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2025
    Date Posted: 04.27.2025 08:26
    Photo ID: 8996897
    VIRIN: 250419-A-FN863-1348
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.36 MB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250th Band Tour (Boston University) [Image 10 of 10], by SSG David Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Band
    Army Strong
    Army Reserve
    Army
    People First
    Army 250th

