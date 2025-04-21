U.S. Army Spc. Mercedes Martinez, a vocalist with the 78th Army Band, performs alongside fellow Army Reserve musicians during a collaborative concert at Boston University in Boston, Massachusetts, April 19, 2025. The performance, part of the 250th Army Band Tour, celebrated the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday and showcased the talent and professionalism of Army musicians. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. David Cook)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 08:26
|Photo ID:
|8996894
|VIRIN:
|250419-A-FN863-1107
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|37.62 MB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 250th Army Band Tour (Boston University) [Image 10 of 10], by SSG David Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.