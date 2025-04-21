Jack Aces Deliver High-Energy Aerobatics at Air Show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A young girl looks skyward during the Jack Aces Formation Aerobatic Team performance at the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Flying high-energy routines featuring loops, rolls, and close formation flying, the team demonstrated the excitement and precision of civilian aerobatics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)