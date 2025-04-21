Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jack Aces Deliver High-Energy Aerobatics at Air Show [Image 4 of 4]

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A young girl looks skyward during the Jack Aces Formation Aerobatic Team performance at the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Flying high-energy routines featuring loops, rolls, and close formation flying, the team demonstrated the excitement and precision of civilian aerobatics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 23:22
    Photo ID: 8996733
    VIRIN: 250426-F-PG418-1225
    Resolution: 5484x3952
    Size: 7.16 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Jack Aces Deliver High-Energy Aerobatics at Air Show [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBLE
    APOHR
    JBLEAirshow
    AirPowerInAction
    InspiringNextGen

