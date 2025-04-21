Timeless Tribute: F-22 and Heritage Flight Teams Soar Together

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight Team performs a crossover break during the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Combining precision maneuvers and heritage aircraft, the team highlighted the evolution of aviation and the enduring spirit of military flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)