Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Timeless Tribute: F-22 and Heritage Flight Teams Soar Together [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Timeless Tribute: F-22 and Heritage Flight Teams Soar Together

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight Team performs a crossover break during the Air Power over Hampton Roads air show at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2025. Combining precision maneuvers and heritage aircraft, the team highlighted the evolution of aviation and the enduring spirit of military flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 20:09
    Photo ID: 8996625
    VIRIN: 250426-F-DA718-1008
    Resolution: 2374x1580
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Timeless Tribute: F-22 and Heritage Flight Teams Soar Together [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Gerald Ligeralde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Timeless Tribute: F-22 and Heritage Flight Teams Soar Together
    Timeless Tribute: F-22 and Heritage Flight Teams Soar Together
    Timeless Tribute: F-22 and Heritage Flight Teams Soar Together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBLE
    APOHR
    JBLEAirshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download