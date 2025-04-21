U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jon M. Farley, 192nd Wing financial management senior enlisted leader (right), promotes to senior master sergeant during joint exercise, Operation Maverick's Armistice April 25, 2025, at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Talia Bullock, 192nd Wing military pay team lead (left), completed the honor of swapping the rank insignia on Farley's uniform. OMA is a multi-unit, multi-state ANG agile combat readiness exercise, led by the 192nd Wing, Virginia ANG, designed to test and validate critical lethal warfighting capabilities to ensure dominance in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa B. Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.26.2025 11:50
|Photo ID:
|8996327
|VIRIN:
|250425-Z-CR066-1017
|Resolution:
|4641x3713
|Size:
|3.63 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Sgt. Jon Farley Promotes to Senior Master Sergeant during Operation Maverick's Armistice [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Johnisa Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.