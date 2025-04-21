Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Sgt. Jon Farley Promotes to Senior Master Sergeant during Operation Maverick's Armistice [Image 1 of 3]

    Master Sgt. Jon Farley Promotes to Senior Master Sergeant during Operation Maverick's Armistice

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa Jackson 

    192nd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jon M. Farley, 192nd Wing financial management senior enlisted leader (center), promotes to senior master sergeant during joint exercise, Operation Maverick's Armistice April 25, 2025, at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. Col. Brock E. Lange, 192nd Wing commander (right), and Command Chief Master Sgt. Sean J. Fretwell, 192nd Wing command chief (left), presented Farley's promotion before he was set to take flight as part of OMA. OMA is a multi-unit, multi-state ANG agile combat readiness exercise, led by the 192nd Wing, Virginia ANG, designed to test and validate critical lethal warfighting capabilities to ensure dominance in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa B. Jackson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Sgt. Jon Farley Promotes to Senior Master Sergeant during Operation Maverick's Armistice [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Johnisa Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F22 raptor
    readiness
    VaANG
    192nd Wing
    Operation Maverick's Armistice
    OMA2025
    Operation Maverick's Armistce

