Master Sgt. Jon Farley Promotes to Senior Master Sergeant during Operation Maverick's Armistice

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jon M. Farley, 192nd Wing financial management senior enlisted leader (center), promotes to senior master sergeant during joint exercise, Operation Maverick's Armistice April 25, 2025, at Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. Col. Brock E. Lange, 192nd Wing commander (right), and Command Chief Master Sgt. Sean J. Fretwell, 192nd Wing command chief (left), presented Farley's promotion before he was set to take flight as part of OMA. OMA is a multi-unit, multi-state ANG agile combat readiness exercise, led by the 192nd Wing, Virginia ANG, designed to test and validate critical lethal warfighting capabilities to ensure dominance in contested environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Johnisa B. Jackson)