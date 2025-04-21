Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Illinois State Rep. Dan Swanson receives Legislator of the Year award at 56th annual National Guard Association of Illinois conference [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Illinois State Rep. Dan Swanson receives Legislator of the Year award at 56th annual National Guard Association of Illinois conference

    EAST PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Illinois State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha) speaks at the 56th annual National Guard Association of Illinois (NGAI) conference in East Peoria, Illinois, April 25, 2025. Swanson was the recipient of the Abraham Lincoln Award – Legislator of the Year award for contributions to America's defense at the state and national level. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 11:39
    Photo ID: 8996323
    VIRIN: 250425-Z-WA953-1085
    Resolution: 2413x1611
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: EAST PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: ALPHA, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois State Rep. Dan Swanson receives Legislator of the Year award at 56th annual National Guard Association of Illinois conference [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Katherine Jacobus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Illinois State Rep. Dan Swanson receives Legislator of the Year award at 56th annual National Guard Association of Illinois conference
    Illinois State Rep. Dan Swanson receives Legislator of the Year award at 56th annual National Guard Association of Illinois conference
    Illinois State Rep. Dan Swanson receives Legislator of the Year award at 56th annual National Guard Association of Illinois conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    annual conference
    NGAI
    Dan Swanson
    Abraham Lincoln Award
    Legislator of the Year
    National Guard Association of Illinois

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download