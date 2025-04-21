Illinois State Rep. Dan Swanson receives Legislator of the Year award at 56th annual National Guard Association of Illinois conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Illinois State Rep. Dan Swanson (R-Alpha), right, receives the Abraham Lincoln Award – Legislator of the Year at the 56th annual National Guard Association of Illinois (NGAI) conference in East Peoria, Illinois, April 25, 2025. The award honors legislators who have made significant contributions to America's defense at the state or national level. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Katherine Jacobus)