Airmen from the Virginia and Puerto Rico Air National Guard, participate in Operation Maverick's Armistice at the Virgin Islands National Guard's Charles F. Blair Hanger at Henry E. Rohlson Airport, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, April 25, 2025. OMA is a VaANG led, multi-state, agile combat employment exercise designed to further refine the skills and abilities needed to creatively solve national security challenges in a complex global environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia)