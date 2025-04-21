Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Security forces guardians from the 121st Air Refueling Wing, Ohio Air National Guard, and the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, provide security for a KC-46A Pegasus aircraft from the 157th Air Refueling Wing, New Hampshire Air National Guard, during Operation Maverick's Armistice at Henry E. Rohlson Airport, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, April 25, 2025. OMA is a VaANG led, multi-state, agile combat employment exercise designed to further refine the skills and abilities needed to creatively solve national security challenges in a complex global environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jonathan Garcia)