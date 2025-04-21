Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Gridley Sails Through Philippine Sea [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Gridley Sails Through Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Gridley (DDG 101)

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) sails through the Philippine Sea, April 25, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 09:37
    Photo ID: 8996293
    VIRIN: 250425-N-AS506-3045
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Nighttime
    USS Gridley
    Philippine Sea
    Deployment

