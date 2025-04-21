USS Gridley Visual Information Collection Drill

Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Jeremy Suero, from Brooklyn, New York, takes photos from the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) during a visual information collection drill in the Philippine Sea, April 23, 2025. Gridley, assigned to the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Meyer)
