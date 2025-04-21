Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3 Marines, Australian Army take part in ANZAC Day ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Rotation Force – Darwin 25.3 and Australian Army soldiers with 5th/7th Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment, stand during an ANZAC Day ceremony at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, during Exercise Balikatan 25, April 25, 2025. Anzac Day marks the landings in Gallipoli of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps soldiers in 1915 and commemorates all Australian personnel who served and died in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones)