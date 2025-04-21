Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3 Marines, Australian Army take part in ANZAC Day ceremony [Image 3 of 7]

    Balikatan 25: MRF-D 25.3 Marines, Australian Army take part in ANZAC Day ceremony

    RIZAL, PHILIPPINES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Keegan Jones 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    Australian Army soldiers with 5th/7th Battalion, the Royal Australian Regiment, salute during an ANZAC Day ceremony at Rizal, Palawan, Philippines, during Exercise Balikatan 25, April 25, 2025. ANZAC Day marks the landings in Gallipoli of Australian and New Zealand Army Corps soldiers in 1915 and commemorates all Australian personnel who served and died in wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Keegan Jones)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 04:54
    Photo ID: 8996206
    VIRIN: 250425-M-EX118-1006
    Resolution: 7700x5136
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: RIZAL, PH
    Philippines
    Balikatan
    ANZAC Day
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

