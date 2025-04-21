STEM Summit Day Sets Sail at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Javier Alcover and Gunner's Mate 1st Class Anthony Alvarez provide Navy career information for ship visitors during Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale, April 25. FWFL celebrates a time-honored tradition of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding areas to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and witness the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. More than 1,100 service members will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Fort Lauderdale area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)