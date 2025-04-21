Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    STEM Summit Day Sets Sail at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    STEM Summit Day Sets Sail at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Miami

    Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Javier Alcover and Gunner's Mate 1st Class Anthony Alvarez provide Navy career information for ship visitors during Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale, April 25. FWFL celebrates a time-honored tradition of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding areas to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and witness the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. More than 1,100 service members will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Fort Lauderdale area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 23:39
    Photo ID: 8995703
    VIRIN: 250425-N-RF885-1217
    Resolution: 1000x666
    Size: 461.41 KB
    Location: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: MIAMI, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, STEM Summit Day Sets Sail at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    STEM Summit Day Sets Sail at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale
    STEM Summit Day Sets Sail at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale
    STEM Summit Day Sets Sail at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale
    STEM Summit Day Sets Sail at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale
    STEM Summit Day Sets Sail at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale
    STEM Summit Day Sets Sail at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale
    STEM Summit Day Sets Sail at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMERICA'S NAVY
    FLEET WEEK FORT LAUDERDALE
    FWFL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download