STEM Summit Day Sets Sail at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Lt. Cmdr. Kai Larsen, speaks about his experience as a Navy SEAL, teamwork and the importance of physical fitness, to Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets during cadets during a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) summit at Fleet Week Fort Lauderdale on April 25. FWFL celebrates a time-honored tradition of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding areas to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and witness the latest capabilities of today's maritime services. More than 1,100 service members will showcase their capabilities and equipment, participate in various community service events, and enjoy the hospitality of the Fort Lauderdale area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)