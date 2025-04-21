MARFORPAC Marines support the 2025 ANZAC Day Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, salutes during the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 25, 2025. ANZAC Day commemorates the sacrifices made by all Australians and New Zealanders who have served in all wars, conflict and peacekeeping missions around the world. This date marks the 110th anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australia and New Zealand during World War I on the Gallipoli Peninsula in Turkey. This is the 53rd year MARFORPAC has provided support to ANZAC Day in Honolulu. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)