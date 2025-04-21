Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORPAC Marines support the 2025 ANZAC Day Ceremony [Image 9 of 11]

    MARFORPAC Marines support the 2025 ANZAC Day Ceremony

    THE NATIONAL MEMORIAL CEMETERY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Mike Ketchen, New Zealand Consul-General, left, and Greg Wilcock, Australian Consul-General, places wreaths during the Australia and New Zealand Army Corps Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 25, 2025. ANZAC Day commemorates the sacrifices made by all Australians and New Zealanders who have served in all wars, conflict and peacekeeping missions around the world. This date marks the 110th anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australia and New Zealand during World War I on the Gallipoli Peninsula in Turkey. This is the 53rd year MARFORPAC has provided support to ANZAC Day in Honolulu. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 22:40
    Location: THE NATIONAL MEMORIAL CEMETERY, HAWAII, US
    This work, MARFORPAC Marines support the 2025 ANZAC Day Ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Chloe Zimmerer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

