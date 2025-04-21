Boxer Flight Deck Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) respond to a simulated casualty during a fire drill on Boxer’s flight deck at Naval Base San Diego, April 23, 2025. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roland Ardon)