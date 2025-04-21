Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boxer Flight Deck Drills [Image 1 of 2]

    Boxer Flight Deck Drills

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Roland M Ardon 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Niko Padilla, a native of San Diego, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman KJ Felix, a native of Queens, New York, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Hugo Gonzalez, a native of McAllen, Texas, all assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), carry a simulated casualty during a fire drill on Boxer’s flight deck at Naval Base San Diego, April 23, 2025. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roland Ardon)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 21:16
    Photo ID: 8995603
    VIRIN: 250423-N-JB475-1128
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: MCALLEN, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: QUEENS, NEW YORK, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Flight Deck Drills [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Roland M Ardon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    medical
    drill
    stretcher
    casualty
    flight deck

