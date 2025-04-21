Boxer Flight Deck Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Niko Padilla, a native of San Diego, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman KJ Felix, a native of Queens, New York, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Hugo Gonzalez, a native of McAllen, Texas, all assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), carry a simulated casualty during a fire drill on Boxer’s flight deck at Naval Base San Diego, April 23, 2025. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roland Ardon)