Boxer Flight Deck Drills

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Niko Padilla, a native of San Diego, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Airman KJ Felix, a native of Queens, New York, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Hugo Gonzalez, a native of McAllen, Texas, all assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4), carry a simulated casualty during a fire drill on Boxer’s flight deck at Naval Base San Diego, April 23, 2025. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Roland Ardon)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 21:16
|Photo ID:
|8995603
|VIRIN:
|250423-N-JB475-1128
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|MCALLEN, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|QUEENS, NEW YORK, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
