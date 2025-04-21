MARCENT Marines Honor Medal of Honor Hero with Community Cleanup in Tampa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tampa residents and U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command (MARCENT) pose for a group photo after completing a community cleanup at Centro Asturiano Memorial Park Cemetery in Tampa, Florida, April 25, 2025. The event honored Medal of Honor recipient First Lieutenant Baldomero Lopez, a Tampa native and U.S. Naval Academy graduate who was posthumously awarded the nation’s highest military decoration for his actions during the Inchon landing in the Korean War. On Sept. 15, 1950, Lopez heroically sacrificed himself to shield fellow Marines from a grenade blast. MARCENT Marines paid tribute to Lopez’s enduring legacy of courage and selflessness through the cemetery cleanup and community engagement. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Gunnery Sergeant Robert B. Brown Jr.)