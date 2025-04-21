Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARCENT Marines Honor Medal of Honor Hero with Community Cleanup in Tampa [Image 2 of 2]

    MARCENT Marines Honor Medal of Honor Hero with Community Cleanup in Tampa

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Robert Brown    

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    Tampa residents and U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command (MARCENT) pose for a group photo after completing a community cleanup at Centro Asturiano Memorial Park Cemetery in Tampa, Florida, April 25, 2025. The event honored Medal of Honor recipient First Lieutenant Baldomero Lopez, a Tampa native and U.S. Naval Academy graduate who was posthumously awarded the nation’s highest military decoration for his actions during the Inchon landing in the Korean War. On Sept. 15, 1950, Lopez heroically sacrificed himself to shield fellow Marines from a grenade blast. MARCENT Marines paid tribute to Lopez’s enduring legacy of courage and selflessness through the cemetery cleanup and community engagement. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Gunnery Sergeant Robert B. Brown Jr.)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    VIRIN: 250425-M-WQ703-4591
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, MARCENT Marines Honor Medal of Honor Hero with Community Cleanup in Tampa [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

