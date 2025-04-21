Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARCENT Marines Honor Medal of Honor Hero with Community Cleanup in Tampa [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MARCENT Marines Honor Medal of Honor Hero with Community Cleanup in Tampa

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Robert Brown    

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Colonel James D. Thornburg Jr., logistics officer and G-4 director for U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command (MARCENT), speaks with Tampa residents during a community outreach event at Centro Asturiano Memorial Park Cemetery in Tampa, Florida, April 25, 2025. The event commemorated Medal of Honor recipient First Lieutenant Baldomero Lopez, who was posthumously awarded the nation’s highest military honor for his actions during the Inchon landing in the Korean War. Lopez, a Tampa native and U.S. Naval Academy graduate, heroically sacrificed himself to shield his Marines from a grenade blast on Sept. 15, 1950. Marines with MARCENT honored Lopez’s legacy by conducting a cemetery cleanup and paying tribute to his enduring example of courage and selflessness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Gunnery Sergeant Robert B. Brown Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 20:47
    Photo ID: 8995594
    VIRIN: 250425-M-WQ703-4571
    Resolution: 8544x5686
    Size: 37.42 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARCENT Marines Honor Medal of Honor Hero with Community Cleanup in Tampa [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MARCENT Marines Honor Medal of Honor Hero with Community Cleanup in Tampa
    MARCENT Marines Honor Medal of Honor Hero with Community Cleanup in Tampa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MARCENT
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download