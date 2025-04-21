MARCENT Marines Honor Medal of Honor Hero with Community Cleanup in Tampa

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Colonel James D. Thornburg Jr., logistics officer and G-4 director for U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command (MARCENT), speaks with Tampa residents during a community outreach event at Centro Asturiano Memorial Park Cemetery in Tampa, Florida, April 25, 2025. The event commemorated Medal of Honor recipient First Lieutenant Baldomero Lopez, who was posthumously awarded the nation’s highest military honor for his actions during the Inchon landing in the Korean War. Lopez, a Tampa native and U.S. Naval Academy graduate, heroically sacrificed himself to shield his Marines from a grenade blast on Sept. 15, 1950. Marines with MARCENT honored Lopez’s legacy by conducting a cemetery cleanup and paying tribute to his enduring example of courage and selflessness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Master Gunnery Sergeant Robert B. Brown Jr.)