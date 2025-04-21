Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bainbridge Sailor Stands Watch [Image 7 of 8]

    USS Bainbridge Sailor Stands Watch

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.31.2025

    USS Bainbridge (DDG 96)

    Gunner’s Mate Seaman Jett Shannon mans a .50-caliber machine gun during a small caliber action team (SCAT) drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), Mar. 31, 2025. The Gerald R. Ford Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) is the Joint Force’s most complex integrated training event and prepares naval task forces for sustained high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides America’s civilian leaders and commanders highly-capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cesar Licona)

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 19:32
    Photo ID: 8995464
    VIRIN: 250331-N-JO162-1098
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 476.9 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
