USS Bainbridge Sailors Conduct Fresh Water Washdown

Retail Specialist 1st Class Matthew Spangler (left), Chief Boatswain’s Mate Jabri Singleton (center), and Lt. Christian Kurowski man the hose during a fresh water washdown on the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), Mar. 30, 2025. The Gerald R. Ford Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean completing integrated naval warfighting training. Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) is the Joint Force’s most complex integrated training event and prepares naval task forces for sustained high-end Joint and combined combat. Integrated naval training provides America’s civilian leaders and commanders highly-capable forces that deter adversaries, underpin American security and economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cesar Licona)