Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) becomes official program office at PEO C3N [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) becomes official program office at PEO C3N

    ABERDEEN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, and Network

    The Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, and Network (PEO C3N) celebrated an Assumption of Charter ceremony on April 11, 2025, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., as Col. Chris Anderson became the first Program Manager of the newly established Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) office at PEO C3N. (U.S. Army photo/ Ryan C. Myers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 16:18
    Photo ID: 8995108
    VIRIN: 250411-O-EH999-5941
    Resolution: 2400x1310
    Size: 667.24 KB
    Location: ABERDEEN, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) becomes official program office at PEO C3N [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) becomes official program office at PEO C3N
    Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) becomes official program office at PEO C3N
    Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) becomes official program office at PEO C3N

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) becomes official program office at PEO C3N

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download