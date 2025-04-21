Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) becomes official program office at PEO C3N

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, and Network (PEO C3N) celebrated an Assumption of Charter ceremony on April 11, 2025, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., as Col. Chris Anderson became the first Program Manager of the newly established Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) office at PEO C3N. (U.S. Army photo/ Ryan C. Myers)