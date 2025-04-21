Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) becomes official program office at PEO C3N

Photo By Danielle Kress | The Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, and Network (PEO...... read more read more Photo By Danielle Kress | The Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, and Network (PEO C3N) celebrated an Assumption of Charter ceremony on April 11, 2025, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., as Col. Chris Anderson became the first Program Manager of the newly established Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) office at PEO C3N. (U.S. Army photo/ Ryan C. Myers) see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. (April 16, 2025) — The Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, and Network (PEO C3N) celebrated an Assumption of Charter ceremony on April 11, 2025, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md., as Col. Chris Anderson became the first Program Manager of the newly established Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) office at PEO C3N.

As the Army’s initiative to fundamentally change command and control warfighting capabilities, NGC2 will build upon the Army’s C2 Fix and Transformation in Contact (TiC) efforts, enabling commanders to make more, better, and faster decisions.

“When you look at the vision of Next Gen C2, this is an Army-wide vision,” said Mr. Mark Kitz, Program Executive Officer for C3N, who presided over the ceremony. “It’s going to change the way we do acquisition… it's going to change the way we deliver.”

Anderson is a leader who will bring “the right attitude, the open-mindedness, and humble leadership that will listen and find a path forward,” Kitz said.

Having most recently served as Project Manager for Intelligence Systems & Analytics (PM IS&A) at Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors (PEO IEW&S), Anderson managed multiple programs including the Army Intel Data Platform (AIDP), Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN), Army Geospatial Data Fabric (AGDF) and Project Linchpin. Under Anderson’s leadership, PM IS&A was recognized as the Army’s PM Team of the Year for 2024.

At PEO C3N, Anderson will lead a NGC2 program management team, working together with the Army Futures Command NGC2 product owner, to plan and rapidly execute continuous delivery in concert with the operational force. NGC2 aims to align requirements and resources with modern commercial software and open systems design practices, thereby enabling agile delivery of intuitive, scalable, complementary C2 services.

“Something that really strikes me about what we’re doing right now is the Army’s laser focus on transformation and doing things differently,” said Anderson, after officially accepting the charter. “We’re using the software [acquisition] pathway, we’re using a mix of other transaction authorities and commercial solutions offerings, kind of the best of breed tools to get after our acquisition business.”

While the program office was officially established during the ceremony, the Army’s NGC2 effort has been developing over the last year through experimentation at the Army’s last two Project Convergence Capstone events, as well as the Network Modernization Experiment (NetModX). The Army has developed and refined a Characteristics of Need statement that outlines critical capability areas for the effort and released various Requests for Information to industry emphasizing the Army’s commitment to providing multiple, iterative, and competitive opportunities for vendors and vendor teams to contribute technologies as the effort develops.

“It is going to be a journey that this entire PEO is going to deliver with our most strategic asset—the people of our acquisition workforce,” Kitz said, closing his remarks.

Anderson agreed, emphasizing the key partnerships that have been crucial to NGC2, including those with Army Futures Command, the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology (ASA(ALT)) and the Army Contracting Command, among others.

“It is an all-of-Army endeavor,” Anderson said. “Everybody’s going to have the opportunity to contribute…everybody gets a seat at the table. The same thing applies for our industry partners. We’re still very early in the process, but we’re committed to working with industry to figure out the best ways to contribute to NGC2. All of these organizations working together on the same problem set will be really powerful.”

The U.S. Army Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications, and Network (PEO C3N) develops, acquires, fields and supports the Army's Unified Network (Tactical and Enterprise) to ensure force readiness in both current missions and potential future large scale combat operations. This critical Army modernization priority delivers resilient terrestrial and satellite communications capabilities to ensure commanders and Soldiers remain connected and informed at all times, even in the most austere and hostile environments. PEO C3N is delivering an integrated Unified Network to regions around the globe, enabling high-speed, high-capacity voice, data and video communications to an Army user base that includes joint, coalition and other mission partners.