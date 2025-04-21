Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pentagon Bring Your Child to Work Day 2025 [Image 14 of 15]

    Pentagon Bring Your Child to Work Day 2025

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Nina Cortez 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    Members of “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, perform at the Bring Your Child to Work Day event at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 24, 2025. This year’s theme, “For a New Generation,” seeks to inspire children to explore future career paths, provide exposure to military and civilian roles, and teach more about the nation’s defense community. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nina Cortez)

    DODKIDSDAY25

