Pentagon Bring Your Child to Work Day 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of “The Commandant’s Own,” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, perform at the Bring Your Child to Work Day event at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 24, 2025. This year’s theme, “For a New Generation,” seeks to inspire children to explore future career paths, provide exposure to military and civilian roles, and teach more about the nation’s defense community. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Nina Cortez)