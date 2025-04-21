Shaping Steel for Naval Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (April 24, 2025) – Marcus Williams, a welder at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, performs a weld on a lifting pad in Kittery, Maine, April 24. Welders like Williams play a crucial role in the Shipyard's mission, ensuring that the Navy’s submarine fleet remains mission-ready and fully operational. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)