Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shaping Steel for Naval Readiness [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Shaping Steel for Naval Readiness

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (April 24, 2025) – Marcus Williams, a welder at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, performs a weld on a lifting pad in Kittery, Maine, April 24. Welders like Williams play a crucial role in the Shipyard's mission, ensuring that the Navy’s submarine fleet remains mission-ready and fully operational. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 08:22
    Photo ID: 8993566
    VIRIN: 250424-N-VG694-1003
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaping Steel for Naval Readiness [Image 7 of 7], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shaping Steel for Naval Readiness
    Shaping Steel for Naval Readiness
    Shaping Steel for Naval Readiness
    Shaping Steel for Naval Readiness
    Shaping Steel for Naval Readiness
    Shaping Steel for Naval Readiness
    Shaping Steel for Naval Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Submarines
    Workers
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    Navy
    PNSY
    AmericasNavy250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download