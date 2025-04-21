Shaping Steel for Naval Readiness

KITTERY, Maine (April 24, 2025) – Marcus Williams, a welder at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, performs a weld on a lifting pad in Kittery, Maine, April 24. Welders like Williams play a crucial role in the Shipyard's mission, ensuring that the Navy’s submarine fleet remains mission-ready and fully operational. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 08:22
|Photo ID:
|8993566
|VIRIN:
|250424-N-VG694-1003
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
