    Partnership, convergence help ferry U.S. Soldiers across English Channel [Image 2 of 2]

    Partnership, convergence help ferry U.S. Soldiers across English Channel

    NETHERLANDS

    04.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion loaded onto a ferry to continue their convoy from Baumholder, Germany to the Otterburn Training Area, United Kingdom April 7.

    The purpose of the convoy was to move personnel and equipment via convoy to link up with their U.K. Army counterparts during Operation Clydesdale Thunder. This convoy was the first time the U.S. Army has moved by ferry across the English Channel from continental Europe in more than 20 years.

