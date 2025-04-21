Partnership, convergence help ferry U.S. Soldiers across English Channel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion gathered with their U.K. counterparts, the 9th Theatre Support Battalion, Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers, during Operation Clydesdale Thunder at the Otterburn Training Area, United Kingdom April 7.



The 9 TS BN REME is an equipment support battalion of the British Army's Corps of Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers. (Courtesy Photo)