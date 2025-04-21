Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partnership, convergence help ferry U.S. Soldiers across English Channel [Image 1 of 2]

    Partnership, convergence help ferry U.S. Soldiers across English Channel

    UNITED KINGDOM

    04.25.2025

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    The 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion gathered with their U.K. counterparts, the 9th Theatre Support Battalion, Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers, during Operation Clydesdale Thunder at the Otterburn Training Area, United Kingdom April 7.

    The 9 TS BN REME is an equipment support battalion of the British Army's Corps of Royal Electrical & Mechanical Engineers. (Courtesy Photo)

    NATO
    Convoy
    Interoperability
    Operation Clydesdale Thunder
    Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers

