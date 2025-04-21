21st Special Troops Battalion Assumption of Command Ceremony

U.S. Army Soldier Lt. Col. Thomas M. Dannenberg, incoming commander of the 21st Special Troops Battalion, returns the unit colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Vantha Chhim, symbolizing the completion of the official assumption of command at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 25, 2025. The passing and returning of the colors represent the seamless transfer of authority and the preservation of the battalion's leadership and traditions.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 07:17
|Photo ID:
|8993493
|VIRIN:
|250425-A-LH185-8722
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.67 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
