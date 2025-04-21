Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st Special Troops Battalion Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    21st Special Troops Battalion Assumption of Command Ceremony

    GERMANY

    03.24.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mya Webster 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    21st Special Troops Battalion incoming commander, Lt. Col. Thomas M. Dannenberg, addresses Soldiers, leaders, and family members during the battalion's assumption of command ceremony held on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 25, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 07:17
    Photo ID: 8993480
    VIRIN: 250325-A-LH185-6081
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.17 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st Special Troops Battalion Assumption of Command Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Mya Webster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    21st Special Troops Battalion Assumption of Command Ceremony
    21st Special Troops Battalion Assumption of Command Ceremony
    21st Special Troops Battalion Assumption of Command Ceremony
    21st Special Troops Battalion Assumption of Command Ceremony
    21st Special Troops Battalion Assumption of Command Ceremony
    21st Special Troops Battalion Assumption of Command Ceremony
    21st Special Troops Battalion Assumption of Command Ceremony
    21st Special Troops Battalion Assumption of Command Ceremony
    21st Special Troops Battalion Assumption of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download