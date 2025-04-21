Djiboutian service members learn radio techniques at Camp Doraleh, Djibouti, April 15, 2025, in preparation for exercise Bull Shark 25-2. The academics week provided familiarization on key tasks needed to successfully execute Bull Shark 25-2, a multinational, biannual readiness exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 07:19
|Photo ID:
|8993467
|VIRIN:
|250415-F-NR948-1978
|Resolution:
|4732x3155
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.