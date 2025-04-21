Date Taken: 04.15.2025 Date Posted: 04.25.2025 07:19 Photo ID: 8993467 VIRIN: 250415-F-NR948-1978 Resolution: 4732x3155 Size: 1.07 MB Location: DJ

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2 [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.