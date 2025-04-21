Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2 [Image 13 of 13]

    CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2

    DJIBOUTI

    04.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Djiboutian service members learn radio techniques at Camp Doraleh, Djibouti, April 15, 2025, in preparation for exercise Bull Shark 25-2. The academics week provided familiarization on key tasks needed to successfully execute Bull Shark 25-2, a multinational, biannual readiness exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 07:19
    Location: DJ
    AFRICOM
    CJTF-HOA
    OneTeam
    Bull Shark

