CJTF-HOA, Djiboutian service members prepare for Bull Shark 25-2

U.S. service members assigned to Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa teach Djiboutian service members Tactical Combat Casualty Care tactics at Camp Doraleh, Djibouti, April 15, 2025, in preparation for exercise Bull Shark 25-2. The academics week provided familiarization on key tasks needed to successfully execute Bull Shark 25-2, a multinational, biannual readiness exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Bartoszek)