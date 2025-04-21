Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade leadership recognized the following Department of the Army Civilian employees during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s quarterly’ Excellence Always’ recognition ceremony April 24, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden. The following individuals were acknowledged for their service to the U.S. Government:



- Timothy Fitzgerald, 20 years of service

- Stephanie Smith, 25 years of service



(U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)