    2d TSB hosts quarterly "Excellence Always" recognition ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    2d TSB hosts quarterly &quot;Excellence Always&quot; recognition ceremony

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    The 2d Theater Signal Brigade leadership recognized the following Department of the Army Civilian employees during the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s quarterly’ Excellence Always’ recognition ceremony April 24, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden. The following individuals were acknowledged for their service to the U.S. Government:

    - Ray Chase, 15 years of service
    - Anthony Horton, 15 years of service
    - Eric Arrowood, 10 years of service
    - Eric Contreras, 10 years of service

    (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.25.2025 01:27
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    This work, 2d TSB hosts quarterly "Excellence Always" recognition ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS

    Stronger Together
    Army Civilian
    2SIGBDE
    service recognition

