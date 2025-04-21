Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB hosts quarterly "Excellence Always" award ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    2d TSB hosts quarterly &quot;Excellence Always&quot; award ceremony

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Barry Willis, IT Specialist, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, receives a Certificate of Appreciation recognizing his 40 years of service in the Government of the United States from U.S. Army Col. Slade Smith, (right), Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, during a recognition ceremony April 24, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2d TSB hosts quarterly "Excellence Always" award ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

