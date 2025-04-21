Barry Willis, IT Specialist, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, receives a Certificate of Appreciation recognizing his 40 years of service in the Government of the United States from U.S. Army Col. Slade Smith, (right), Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, during a recognition ceremony April 24, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 01:12
|Photo ID:
|8993164
|VIRIN:
|250424-A-FX425-2072
|Resolution:
|5760x3423
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
This work, 2d TSB hosts quarterly "Excellence Always" award ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Candy C Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.