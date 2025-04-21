Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Barry Willis, IT Specialist, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, receives a Certificate of Appreciation recognizing his 40 years of service in the Government of the United States from U.S. Army Col. Slade Smith, (right), Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, during a recognition ceremony April 24, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)