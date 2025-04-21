Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2d TSB hosts quarterly "Excellence Always" award ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    2d TSB hosts quarterly &quot;Excellence Always&quot; award ceremony

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Candy C Knight 

    2d Theater Signal Brigade

    Monica Limback, Network Engineer, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, receives a Certificate of Achievement from U.S. Army Col. Slade Smith, Commander, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, during a recognition ceremony April 24, 2025, at USAG Wiesbaden, Germany. Ms. Limback was selected as the brigade's U.S. Employee of the Quarter, 1st Quarter 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Candy Knight)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Stronger Together
    Army Civilian
    2SIGBDE
    service recognition

