Sgt. Maj. Kermeen relinquishes post during MASS-2 relief ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Daniel Kermeen, outgoing sergeant major of Marine Air Support Squadron 2, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a speech during a relief ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2025. Sgt. Maj. Kermeen relinquished his post as the MASS-2 sergeant major, represented by the passing of the noncommissioned officer’s sword. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)