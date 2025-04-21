Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Kermeen relinquishes post during MASS-2 relief ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Sgt. Maj. Kermeen relinquishes post during MASS-2 relief ceremony

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.25.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Daniel Kermeen, outgoing sergeant major of Marine Air Support Squadron 2, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a speech during a relief ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2025. Sgt. Maj. Kermeen relinquished his post as the MASS-2 sergeant major, represented by the passing of the noncommissioned officer’s sword. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)

    USMC
    MASS-2
    Relief and Appointment
    MACG-18
    1stMAW

