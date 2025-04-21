Sgt. Maj. Kermeen relinquishes post during MASS-2 relief ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col Daniel Knudson, commanding officer of Marine Air Support Squadron 2, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, gives a speech during a relief ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, April 25, 2025. During the ceremony, Sgt. Maj. Daniel Kermeen relinquished his post as the MASS-2 sergeant major, represented by the passing of the noncommissioned officer’s sword. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Gabriel Antwiler)
Date Taken:
|04.25.2025
Date Posted:
|04.25.2025 00:53
Photo ID:
|8993138
VIRIN:
|250425-M-RK059-1017
Resolution:
|4407x2938
Size:
|1.33 MB
Location:
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
