USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts live-fire training

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires its 5-inch gun during a tactical training exercise, April 16, 2025. Dewey, assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. DESRON 15 is the Navy's Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2025 23:18
|Photo ID:
|8993054
|VIRIN:
|250416-N-BS159-1046
|Resolution:
|5439x3054
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
