    USS Dewey (DDG 105) conducts live-fire training [Image 1 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Devin Monroe 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) fires its 5-inch gun during a tactical training exercise, April 16, 2025. Dewey, assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. DESRON 15 is the Navy's Largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Devin Monroe)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 23:18
    Photo ID: 8993053
    VIRIN: 250416-N-BS159-1999
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 213.11 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    U.S. 7th Fleet
    live-fire
    USS Dewey
    INDOPACOM
    advanced tactical training

