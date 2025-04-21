Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 25: 8th TSC and Philippine Army Handover of Bridge Structure [Image 7 of 7]

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Soldiers assigned to the Philippine Army Special Force School, Office of the Army Chief of Engineers, and 51st Engineer Brigade, and U.S. Soldiers with the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command officiate the handover of a man-made bridge structure in support of Exercise Balikatan 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 24, 2024. This handover signifies the transfer of structural responsibilities from the U.S. Army 84th Engineer Battalion, which built the structure during Salkanib 2025, to the Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Forces School during Balikatan 2025. The transfer of structural responsibilities will include maintenance and upkeep.

    Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado)

    Balikatan
    INDOPACOM
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    Balikatan 25
    BK25

