Balikatan 25: 8th TSC and Philippine Army Handover of Bridge Structure

Philippine Army 1st Lt. Inna Vier, a project manager assigned to the 51st Engineer Brigade, provides a brief overview to examiners to officially validate the transfer of responsibility of a man-made bridge structure in support of Exercise Balikatan 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 24, 2024. This handover signifies the transfer of structural responsibilities from the U.S. Army 84th Engineer Battalion, which built the structure during Salkanib 2025, to the Armed Forces of the Philippines Special Forces School during Balikatan 2025. The transfer of structural responsibilities will include maintenance and upkeep.

Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen our ironclad alliance, improve our capable combined force, and demonstrate our commitment to regional security and stability. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado)