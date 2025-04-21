Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3d Radio Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, pose for a staged photo in the operational control element during Kaiju Rain 25 at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, April 23, 2025. Kaiju Rain 25 is an annual joint, combined, and inter-agency exercise that strengthens the combined command and control capabilities of U.S and partner forces. Exercise Kaiju Rain 25 enhances III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group’s ability to conduct command and control, employ sensor capabilities and integrate multi-domain operations to enable III MEF, the joint force, and allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. William N. Wallace)