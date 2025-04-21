Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maritime Sensors [Image 1 of 6]

    Maritime Sensors

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. William Wallace 

    III MEF Information Group     

    A U.S. Marine Corps commercial radar scans the coastline during Kaiju Rain 25 at Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, April 23, 2025. Kaiju Rain 25 is an annual joint, combined, and inter-agency exercise that strengthens the combined command and control capabilities of U.S and partner forces. Exercise Kaiju Rain 25 enhances III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group’s ability to conduct command and control, employ sensor capabilities and integrate multi-domain operations to enable III MEF, the joint force, and allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. William N. Wallace)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025 22:10
    Photo ID: 8992871
    VIRIN: 250423-M-BL979-1021
    Resolution: 3030x4545
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Sensors
    Radar
    III MIG
    3d Intel
    Kaiju Rain25

