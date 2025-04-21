Makin Island Routine Maintenance

Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Jade Moreno, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), measures and marks an insulated mat to replace the ones in main machinery room 2 Apr. 17, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)
|04.17.2025
|04.24.2025 21:47
|8992840
|250417-N-TP849-1079
|5883x4202
|955.59 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
