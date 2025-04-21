Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Routine Maintenance [Image 1 of 2]

    Makin Island Routine Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Leilani Portis, left, and Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Jade Moreno, right, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), measure and cut an insulated mat to replace the ones in main machinery room 2 Apr. 17, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 04.24.2025
    Photo ID: 8992838
    VIRIN: 250417-N-TP849-1005
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 913.7 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Makin Island Routine Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by SA Kaitlyn Ratliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Makin Island Routine Maintenance
    Makin Island Routine Maintenance

    Sailors
    USN
    Gung Ho
    MKI

