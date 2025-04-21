Makin Island Routine Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Leilani Portis, left, and Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Jade Moreno, right, both assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), measure and cut an insulated mat to replace the ones in main machinery room 2 Apr. 17, 2025. Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)